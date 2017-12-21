Sustainable Business Covered podcast: LandSec and Costa get into the Christmas community spirit

LandSec invites edie to its Community Employment Awards to discuss job growth and community engagement, while Costa covers 10 years of its Foundation work to boost social aspects in developing countries.

edie senior reporter Matt Mace and reporter George Ogleby come together in the studio for this 35th episode of the Sustainable Business Covered podcast, which features two sets of exclusive interviews.

Before the team winds down for Christmas, edie provides insight into LandSec’s community engagement programme, speaking to Employment Manager Ed Dean on how the company is rehabilitating convicts back into the societal through integral employment schemes.

But first off in this episode is a chat with Costa’s charity and community manager Sandy Gourlay, to discuss developments of The Costa Foundation in its 10th anniversary year.

You can listen to this podcast for free, with no fees or registration required. The podcast will be relevant for sustainability professionals, energy managers, resource efficiency experts and anyone else who has an interest in sustainable business and climate change.

