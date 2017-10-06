Sustainable Business Covered podcast: What makes a responsible retailer?

The world of retail is competitive, but sustainability has emerged as a viable way for companies to differentiate themselves. At edie's recent London-based event, the question on everybody's lips was...what makes a responsible retailer?

edie senior reporter Matt heads along to edie's Responsible Retail Conference, where he manages to speak with not one, not two, but five expert speakers from the day.

During the event, Matt speaks to the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) head of environment Alice Ellison on the growth of new business models, as well as House of Fraser’s director of sustainability Dr Dorothy Maxwell to reflect on the retailer’s fledgling sustainability strategy.

Later on, John Lewis Group’s corporate responsibility manager Eoghan Griffin discusses the necessity and benefits of brand trust, while WRAP’s programme area manager for sustainable textiles Leigh Mapledoram offers insight into the organisation’s Sustainable Clothing Action Plan.

Matt then sits down with the conference chair, the University of Leeds’ lecturer in sustainability, fashion and retail Dr Mark Sumner, to reflect on a successful event and discuss the next generation of sustainability professionals.

Of course, throughout the episode, each interviewee is quizzed to find out what makes a responsible retailer?

You can listen to this podcast for free, with no fees or registration required. The podcast will be relevant for sustainability professionals, energy managers, resource efficiency experts and anyone else who has an interest in sustainable business and climate change.

