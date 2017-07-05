The state of sustainability: edie launches new series of sector summary reports

The key sustainability drivers, challenges and opportunities facing UK businesses are being explored in a new series of industry-focused edie insight reports, with the inaugural sector summary investigating the state of sustainability in retail published today (5 July).

It is clear that a fundamental shift in business model approaches will be required across all industries if Britain is to fall in line with the levels of carbon reduction and resource efficiency required to mitigate global warming and guarantee security of supply.

But is this shift happening fast enough in each business sector? What are the big challenges facing sustainability professionals; and how can those chalenges be turned into opportunities for the industry they operate in?

These are some of the key questions edie is seeking to answer in our new series of downloadable, in-depth sector summary reports, which will be released throughout the year.

From manufacturing and construction through to food & drink and hospitality & leisure, the edie insight reports will provide an end-to-end overview of the state of sustainability across different sectors, with the support of industry surveys, business case studies and expert commentary.

The first sector summary report has been released today, exploring the state of sustainability in Britain's retail industry. The report was produced with input from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and incorporates the key findings from our own industry survey to outline five drivers, challenges and opportunities facing sustainability professionals in the sector.

Case studies from the likes of Argos, Tesco and Amazon are combined with exclusive commentary from retail firms such as Co-Op, M&S and Stella McCartney in the 17-page report, which concludes with a look at some of the latest technologies and innovations which are shaping the retail business models of the future.

Many of the key themes from the retail sector summary will be discussed in detail at edie's Responsible Retail Conference (organised with support from the BRC) in September. Find out more about that conference and register to attend here.

edie staff