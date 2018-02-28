Top 10 sustainability stories of February 2018

It was a month of big plastic pledges, electric vehicle (EV) excitement and the launch of Mission Possible. Take a look back at February's biggest sustainability stories in this brand-new round-up.

In this latest instalment of a new monthly top-10 round-up, edie has highlighted some of the news and features that readers were keen to read and share during February 2018.

February may be the shortest month of the year, but the last 28 days have still provided a plethora of news stories, announcements and exclusive interviews for edie readers to sink their teeth into. This round-up summarises some of the most-read, thought-inspiring and even alarming stories that made headlines this month.

So, take a look through all of the month's most-read news stories, and click the links in the descriptions below to read them for yourself.

In the most read story of February, BT's former chief sustainability officer Niall Dunne explained his determination to use his role as the new chief executive of plastic producers Polymateria to "redesign the rules of an entire industry" and create practical solutions that can eliminate plastic pollution.

Electric vehicles are proof that sectors can achieve transformational change, and a wave of optimism has swept across the auto industry as a result. Now, National Grid is exploring the possibility of rolling out a superfast charging network across the UK's major motorways that is directly connected to the transmission system.

Plastic pollution has been the big issue of early 2018, with policymakers and businesses introducing a range of sweeping commitments. The BBC is one organisation spearheading the charge, launching a new "three-step plan" to remove single-use plastics from its operations by 2020.

edie’s case study series provide an in-depth look at how businesses are decarbonising operations and championing sustainability through pioneering new projects. The latest addition summarised a new project in Nottingham that aims to make select households ultra-low carbon and fit for the future by renovating them using the 'Energiesprong' techniques used in the Netherlands.

Action against plastic is welcome and judging by new statistics from Defra, it is very much needed. Eighteen environmental groups have urged the UK Government to deal with a growing "packaging waste mountain" by setting legally binding targets. Here, edie provides a snapshot of the UK's "waste mountain".

As sustainability and health and wellbeing become common factors for consumers, businesses will have to react with new products and services. An investor-led coalition worth $2.4trn has urged the likes of Unilever, Nestlé and Tesco to diversify their protein sourcing away from a reliance on animal proteins.

Sustainability and corporate responsibility managers from a range of businesses across the country recently gathered in London for an exclusive roundtable hosted by edie, exploring the Sustainable Development Goals. This feature provides insight from the likes of Coca-Cola and Debenhams as well as five ways to move from ambition to action regarding the global goals.

Getting boardroom buy-in for sustainability is one of the main barriers hindering action. The fact that businesses within the purpose-driven B Corp movement are growing 28 times faster than the national economic growth of 0.5% is likely to sway decision makers sitting on the fence.

This exclusive interview with Twining’s head of social impact outlined how the company’s decision to increase its funding initiative with UNICEF for vulnerable tea farmers in Assam was built on a belief that improving skills, health and wellbeing is critical to securing the long-term security of the supply chain.

"Mission Possible is about inspiring and helping businesses achieve a sustainable future, today," edie's content director Luke Nicholls claimed at the launch of the new flagship campaign. Throughout 2018 and beyond edie will explore the opportunities, priorities and commitments that are enabling businesses to achieve a low-carbon, resource efficient and profitable future.

