edie's big fat sustainability quiz of the year 2017

19 December 2017, source edie newsroom

When was Earth Overshoot Day? Which city pledged to introduce the world's first zero-emission zone? And just how cheap has offshore wind become? Take edie's 2017 sustainability quiz of the year to test your knowledge on some of the biggest moments in the global sustainability agenda over the past 12 months.

Are you a sustainability superhero, or do you need to follow edie's green business news a little more closely in 2018? Take edie's quiz to find out...

Read about each of these stories in more detail:

- Sainsbury's ban on plastics in cotton buds

- Earth Overshoot Day

- Elon Musk's lithium-ion facility

- P&G's recyclable shampoo bottle

- Arsenal's Emirates Stadium signs up to 100% renewables

- Oxford plans zero-emissions zone

- Tesla's supercar

- DONG's name change

- Ikea's sustainable store

- Offshore wind's record-low price

George Ogleby & Luke Nicholls


