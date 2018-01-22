edie partners with the McCartneys' Meat Free Monday campaign for Sustainability Leaders Forum

edie has partnered with Meat Free Monday - the awareness-raising campaign group founded by Paul, Mary and Stella McCartney - for this week's Sustainability Leaders Forum, which is only serving meat-free meals to delegates.

The two-day Forum, taking place on 24-25 January at the Business Design Centre in London, is supporting Meat Free Monday in its efforts to encourage people to help slow climate change, preserve precious natural resources and improve their health by having at least one meat free day each week.

“The Sustainability Leaders Forum is all about encouraging businesses to step up their efforts to tackle climate change and preserve natural resources, and edie must lead by example in this regard," said edie’s events director Mark Baker.

"We want all of our events to operate as environmentally and socially responsibly as possible, and by making our flagship conference completely meat free through this new partnership with Meat Free Monday, we have taken a positive step in the right direction.”

Carbon-neutral caterer The Good Eating Company will be serving Forum delegates a variety of organic, meat-free dishes across the two days, including mushroom stroganoff, roasted vegetable ragu, lentil moussaka and Thai green curry.

Meanwhile, Meat Free Monday’s Mary McCartney will be present at the event, inspiring its audience of sustainability leaders to encourage colleagues to cut down on the amount of meat they eat.

According to a 2016 study, business-as-usual emissions could be reduced by as much as 70% through adopting a vegan diet and 63% for a vegetarian diet, which includes cheese, milk, and eggs. The study also suggests that more than $1trn in annual health-care costs and lost productivity would be saved.

Meat Free Monday was set up by the McCartneys in 2009 and now has more than 1000 organisations and celebrities listed as its active supporters. Last year, the McCartney family launched a short film titled ‘One Day a Week’, which highlights the environmental impact of animal agriculture and includes appearances by Paul, Mary and Stella McCartney as well as the actors Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone.

'Walking the walk'

Partnering with Meat Free Monday and serving meat-free meals is the latest in a line of major changes edie has made to the Sustainability Leaders Forum in order to ‘walk the sustainability walk’ at the event.

The Forum has also partnered with environmental and social impact company ClimateCare to offset all carbon emissions to and from the venue, and this year’s event is also going paperless, with all delegate guides instead being distributed electronically.

Find out more about the Sustainability Leaders Forum and register to attend here.

edie staff