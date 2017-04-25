Speaker line-up confirmed for edie's sustainability reporting webinar

Sustainability representatives from Gatwick Airport, Dell and Asia Pulp & Paper are among the expert speakers that will feature in next week's live webinar on maximising the value of reporting.

Taking place on Thursday 4 May at 11am (BST) in association with DNV GL, the exclusive interactive webinar will explore what 'getting it right' looks like when it comes to developing a sustainability report.

Four speakers have now been confirmed to speak in the hour-long webinar, which will incorporate a live audience Q&A and will also be made available on-demand.

Confirmed speakers include:

Luke Nicholls , editor of edie, will chair the webinar.

Rachel Thompson, sustainability manager for Gatwick Airport, will explain the process she and her team have gone through to develop and deliver Gatwick's annual 'Decade of Change' reports, which incorporate a range of bold targets across all areas of sustainability and CSR.

Louise Koch, corporate sustainability lead for Dell, will discuss the technology firm's annual corporate social responsiblity report, which is combined with a Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4-based online index.

Librian Angraeni, environmental and social footprint manager for Asia Pulp & Paper, will provide an insight into how the international pulp and paper manufacturer is using sustainability reporting to support its Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2020 and the implementation of its Forest Conservation Policy.

Kate Bruintjes, director of sustainability at DNV GL, will provide an overview of how to maximise the value of sustainability reports, including the importance of effective assurance methods to drive engagement and increase transparency.



With public trust in Government arguably at an all-time low, consumers and other stakeholders are increasingly looking to business for leadership on issues such as sustainability, where Brexit uncertainty has created a policy vacuum.

A company’s sustainability report can be an effective way of demonstrating that leadership and to drive the agenda and effect real change. But, for an audience with ever-higher expectations and adept at spotting spin, getting it right has never been more important, nor balancing the needs of the company with the needs of the stakeholders more critical.

The webinar will explore:

The fundamentals – getting it right from the start

How to avoid the reporting treadmill and see the bigger picture

Global goals and context – from SDGs to science-based targets

Making it credible – making the most of assurance



If you have any questions for the expert speakers about how to maximise the value of your sustainability report, please leave a comment below and we will do our best to ask them all during the Q&A section of the webinar.

