Carlsberg celebrates its anniversary week with innovative zero-carbon windmill bar

Just two months on from its decision to pursue zero-carbon breweries, Carlsberg has built a zero-carbon "Windmill Bar", which harnesses wind and an exercise bicycle to reduce emissions.

As part of the celebrations to mark the brewer’s 170th anniversary, Carlsberg built the ZERO Carbon Windmill Bar in the heart of its historical Carlsberg District in Copenhagen. The bar is 100% powered by an integrated windmill, using wind to generate electricity. A bicycle has also been attached which allows consumers to generate enough energy to make their beer during periods of no wind.

Carlsberg’s sustainability director Simon Boas Hoffmeyer said: “After committing to 100% renewable electricity and zero carbon emissions at our breweries, we challenged ourselves to create a fully carbon-neutral beer bar. Coming from Denmark, it only felt natural that we did this using windmills and bicycles.”

The miniscule, outdoor bar acts as a symbolic representation of Carlsberg’s Together Towards Zero sustainability programme. In June 2017, Carlsberg launched new commitments targeting zero carbon and zero water waste alongside goals regarding accidents and alcohol consumption.

Consumers will be able to visit the Windmill Bar during Carlsberg’s anniversary week in Copenhagen, which remembers the company’s 170-year heritage across 170 hours in the week.

Speaking exclusively to edie, Carlsberg's sustainability director Simon Boas Hoffmeyer revealed that Carlsberg set intermediate targets, such as using 100% renewable electricity at all breweries, for 2022, which is the year that its SAIL'22 corporate strategy will be completed.

The new strategy is aligned to the targets of both the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Carlsberg worked with the Carbon Trust to set a science-based target for emissions reductions for breweries (scope 1 &2) and for beer-in-hand emissions (value chain or scope 3).

However, Carlsberg have decided to push beyond this target, instead aiming for zero carbon emissions at breweries and a 30% reduction in beer-in-hand emissions by 2030.

Last year, edie sat down with Hoffmeyer, who discussed his inspiring journey to becoming a sustainability leader. He claimed that the global feeling around sustainability is now more positive than ever.

Matt Mace