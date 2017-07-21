edie's next 30-minute masterclass to explore how to drive innovation for sustainability

Sustainability professionals are invited to tune into a free online masterclass in August which will break down how innovation can be embedded in corporate sustainability strategies in a way that pushes organisations to rethink and redesign products, business models and ways of working.

Taking place on Thursday 10 August at 11am (BST), this exclusive, interactive masterclass is the second in a new series of short, educational sessions for those who want to improve or refine their sustainability skills.

The masterclass will see Chris Sherwin, director of innovation consultancy Reboot Innovation, break down exactly how sustainability professionals and energy managers can deliver sustainability innovation that improve todays products & services and deliver tomorrows new solutions.

Innovation is the key factor for growth and competitiveness. A recent survey conducted by PwC revealed that innovation is becoming increasingly recognised by executives as integral to sustaining the long-term future of their business. Within five years, the majority of business executives (51%) believe innovation will be a ‘competitive necessity’ for their organisation. Recent work by the BSDC put the size-of-the-prize for new sustainable business models as a staggering $12trn business opportunity too.

So, what are the key steps that should be put in place to ensure sustainable innovation can grow from concept to reality? Who should you involve with identifying innovative solutions and growing new sustainability ideas? Where and how should you conduct your innovation process?

Discussion points

This skills-focused session will seek to answer the above questions, and also explore:

Key challenges that must be overcome in order to drive sustainable innovation

How to create the conditions for sustainable innovation

What are the principles for success

The ‘How to drive innovation for sustainability’ masterclass will be free to watch live at 11am on Thursday 10 August, and will be made available to watch on-demand afterwards.

Masterclass speaker

Chris Sherwin is the Director at Reboot Innovation, a creative consultancy on a mission to change what and how we innovate for a better world.

Chris has worked at a range of global multi-nationals, not-for-profits and creative consultancies throughout his career – including a four-year period as head of sustsinability at brand design consultancy Seymourpowell.

His latest venture, Reboot Innovation, fuses world-changing innovation, design and marketing with cutting-edge sustainability and ethical business. It is the sustainable innovation partner to brands and innovators who want to practically design a green, fair and prosperous world.

Registration details

Click this link to register for the masterclass for free. It will begin at 11am (UK time) on Thursday 10 August.

If you have any questions for the expert speakers about how to drive sustainable innovation, please leave a comment below and we will do our best to ask them all during the Q&A section of the masterclass.

In the meantime, you can watch edie's first 30-minute masterclass - 'how to achieve business buy-in for sustainability' - on demand here.

edie staff