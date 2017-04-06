Changing the world: How are these megatrends shaping the future of sustainable business?

Sustainability professionals are invited to take part in a short survey as part of edie's ongoing series of thought-leadership articles on sustainability megatrends, which will be compiled into an exclusive report and presented at the edie Live exhibition in May.

The new series is exploring five key megatrends that are shaping the world we live in: climate change; technology & innovation; population growth & social change; urbanisation & smart cities; and economic growth.

Each part in the series has been written by a different industry expert or experts:

1) Climate change, by The Climate Group's corporate partnerships director Mike Peirce and World Resources Institute's Eliot Metzger and Moushumi Chaudhury.

2) Technology & innovation, by PwC's sustainability and climate Change partner Celine Herweijer and techUK's head of environment and compliance Susanne Baker.

3) Population growth & social change, by Carillion's chief sustainability officer David Picton.

4) Urbanisation & smart cities, by PwC's director of cities and urbanisation Daniel Dowling (to be published later this month).

5) Economic growth, by World Resources Institute's director of economics and New Climate Economy's program director Helen Mountford (to be published later this month).

The resulting report will provide an end-to-end overview of exactly how and why these ever-changing megatrends are shaping business, the environment and society.

But how are these megatrends impacting sustainability professionals, now and in the future? To find out, edie has set up a quick, anonymous survey that allows you to put forward your views on the relationship between these megatrends and sustainable business.

The results of the survey will then be curated into the full megatrends report, which will be available to download for free next month.

Luke Nicholls