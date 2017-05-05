ISO 14080: New standard set to play an 'essential role' in climate change agenda

A new international standard for climate action is set to play an "essential role" in helping businesses achieve emissions reductions in line with the Paris Agreement goals, according to industry experts.

The International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) 14080 framework is being developed to help governments and industry work together to achieve “credible, transparent and consistent” climate action through enhanced methodologies.

The future standard will provide guidance on how to create effective mitigation and adaptation activities while giving stakeholders improved access to financial and other resources needed to combat climate change.

Commenting on the development, Nick Blyth, the vice chair of ISO task force on climate change co-ordination, and Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) policy lead said: “International Standards, such as ISO 14080, have an essential role to play in supporting action to tackle climate change.

“The carbon emissions reductions required by the Paris Climate Agreement highlight the need for support tools and capacity building to help countries and non-state actors to meet these vitally important climate targets.”

Harmonising action

Currently at the Draft International Standard (DIS) stage, ISO 14080 specifies principles for designing a framework and guideline to establish methodologies that take into account prevailing climate change policies as well as the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Paris Agreement objectives.

The standard also provides examples of a methodology profile, which can be used for communication with relevant stakeholders to harmonise collected actions and encourage the disclosure of climate-related information, including financially relevant information. Publication is expected in 2018.

Late last month saw the launch of the world's first international standard for sustainable procurement, which aims to increase supply chain transparency. The ISO 20400: Sustainable Procurement Standard replaces the BS 8903:2010 Principles and Framework for Procuring Sustainably.

George Ogleby