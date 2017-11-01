Make Earth Great Again: BrewDog's new beer is a protest against Trump's climate stance

Independent craft brewer BrewDog has today (1 November) launched a new protest beer against President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement, with all sale proceeds of the product donated to the climate-awareness charity 10:10.

BrewDog’s Make Earth Great Again beer was produced in response to the US’ withdrawal decision from the Paris Agreement on climate change, with each aspect of the product serving as an acknowledgement to the impacts on climate change.

The new beer will be served directly from a beer tap built into the shape of a life-sized polar bear, and contains ingredients sourced from areas most impacted by global warming – this includes water from the Arctic ice caps and endangered Arctic cloudberries.

BrewDog’s co-founder James Watt said: “Make Earth Great Again is a reaction to declining interest from notable world leaders to the biggest issues facing our planet and civilisation. Beer is a universal language, with the capacity to make an impact the world over, so we decided to make a statement and brew a beer that could have a direct, positive impact on climate change both through supporting an organisation making a difference, and providing a vehicle for craft beer fans to make their voices heard by the establishment.”

“This beer is our statement of intent to hold a mirror up to all of the establishment figures that could and should do more on an issue that affects everyone on the planet. We hope everyone who can make a positive impact on climate change at a legislative level takes note of what the beer represents.”

Accompanied by a social media campaign consisting of infographics and videos, the beer hopes to raise awareness on how individuals can act on climate change. All proceeds from Make Earth Great Again will be donated to 10:10, the charity that is lobbying for new legislation regarding climate change.

The beers will be available from craft beers shops across the globe, and a case was also sent by BrewDog to the White House, in an attempt to raise awareness to President Trump.

10:10 Climate Action’s director of communications Alice Bell added: “At 10:10, we often say that one of the more powerful things you can do to tackle climate change is talk about it. And what better way to start those conversations than a bottle of beer? There is an odd silence when it comes to climate change - perhaps understandably, we don’t want to think about it too much. But this silence makes it harder for us know what the problems and solutions really are, and keeps the pressure off people who could help change things.”

Drink to that

BrewDog aren’t the only Brewers to launch campaigns related to climate change. Mexican beer brand Corona partnered with Parley for the Oceans in a move that will protect 100 islands against rising marine plastic pollution by 2020.

American clothing firm Patagonia also dabbled in beer, investing in Hopworks Urban Brewery, which claims to have developed an ale that not only reduces water use, but also captures carbon in the process.

The Long Root Ale uses a “super wheat” known as Kernza which can remain in the ground for years once planted. Not only does this reduce the need to use fertilizers and water to help it grow, but its deep roots can reduce soil erosion and act as a carbon sink to remove emissions from the atmosphere.

Just two months on from its decision to pursue zero-carbon breweries, low-carbon giants Carlsberg built a zero-carbon "Windmill Bar", which harnesses wind and an exercise bicycle to reduce emissions.

Matt Mace