Ocado Retail is targeting carbon neutrality by 2040, utilising the approved targets outlined in its Planet Together strategy. The company is prioritising emission reduction strategies, including low-carbon supply and operations, sustainable logistics, and innovations in agriculture and dietary practices.

In the near term, Ocado aims to reduce its absolute GHG emissions by 42% by 2030, with a base year of 2021.

Additionally, the company has committed to transitioning to 100% renewable energy sourcing by 2030. In the area of FLAG, Ocado has pledged to lower its absolute emissions by 30.3% by 2030 from the 2021 baseline and eliminate deforestation linked to its primary commodities by 2025.

In the long-term, Ocado has set a goal to reduce its absolute GHG emissions by 90% by 2040 compared to 2021 levels. In terms of FLAG emission, the company aims to reduce its emissions by 72% by 2040 from the 2021 baseline.

According to the company, these targets have been developed in line with the scientific recommendations from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), emphasising the importance of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C as outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Ocado Retail’s senior sustainability manager Laura Fernandez said: “We recognise the importance of achieving our ambitious carbon reduction targets by 2040 and are prioritising action in our highest-emitting areas.

“To make net-zero a reality, we have a clear plan that includes industry partners, suppliers, customers and colleagues which are integral to our transition journey. Only then, we will be able to transform our business and drive meaningful change.”

Last week, Ocado announced a partnership with the Soil Association charity to set up trials for regenerative and sustainable agriculture practices at five different UK farms, with a focus on crop rotations, reducing harmful pesticides and boosting soil health.

As part of the collaboration, Ocado will also help host training sessions at the farms on agroforestry practices that combine trees and livestock to offer protection from extreme weather.