Prada’s ocean advocacy and JLR’s EV upskilling programme: The sustainability success stories of the week

Published every week, this series charts how businesses and sustainability professionals are working to achieve their ‘Mission Possible’ across the campaign’s five key pillars – energy, resources, infrastructure, mobility and sustainability leadership.

Across the UK and across the world, leading businesses are turning environmental ambitions into action. Here, we round up five positive sustainability stories from this week.

ENERGY: Full commissioning celebrated at France’s newest offshore wind farm

Two years ago, France’s President Emmanuel Macron set out a vision for the nation to host at least 40GW of offshore wind capacity by 2050. His Government subsequently modernised the legal framework surrounding issues such as grid connections for wind farms.

Getting to this target will be no mean feat – France hosted less than 2.5GW of offshore wind when it was announced.

This week, Spanish multinational Iberdrola confirmed that its 496MW Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm, the first in Brittany, has now entered full operation. The 62-turbine wind farm should meet 9% of the region’s annual electricity demands. It has been 12 years in development with a total project cost of €2.4bn.

Iberdrola’s director of France, Emmanuel Rollin, said: “I would like to thank all the stakeholders in the region who have supported us over the years, as well as the teams at Iberdrola and our suppliers, who have been involved since 2012 in the realization of this major industrial project, which is supporting the energy transition and employment in France.”

RESOURCES: Mondelez cuts virgin plastic packaging

Snack business Mondelez is aiming to use 25% less virgin plastic in its rigid plastic packaging in 2025 than it did in 2020. Work is also in place to transition to recycled feedstocks and alternative materials in flexible packaging.

Mondelez UK this week confirmed that it used 1,000 tonnes less virgin plastic in 2023 than it did in 2022. This was largely due to changes made on popular gifting lines; cellophane wrap was removed from Cadbury Milk Tray and recycled plastic was used to make several popular Christmas Selection Boxes. Cardboard will be used to replace recycled PET in this year’s festive selection box trays.

Since 2020, on a global basis, Mondelez has phased out more than 12,000 tonnes of virgin plastic packaging.

MOBILITY: JLR provides EV training to 20,000 staff

JLR is the UK’s largest luxury carmaker, meaning that its transition to a net-zero carbon value chain by 2039 will impact thousands of motorists and workers across the UK.

The business this week celebrated the training of its 20,000th member of staff trained in electrification and digital skills.

Training has been made available to staff and partners across the firm, including manufacturing site workers, retail technicians and engineers. It has subsequently been expanded to those on apprenticeships and in early careers roles, meaning that a further 4,200+ people will soon be qualified.

JLR said in a statement that the electric transition has resulted in net job creation, and helped the business to attract workers from diverse backgrounds as the roles tend to involve less intense manual labour.

Chloe Taylor, one of JLR’s retail master technicians, said: “The transition to EVs presents lots of learning opportunities, shifting from much of the heavy part lifting associated with ICE vehicles, to more process-driven, technology-centred diagnostics work. I hope this shift will encourage more women to follow my path.’’

THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT: New guidance launched to cut logistics centres’ embodied carbon

The World Green Building Council estimates that embodied carbon across the sector fell just 4% between 2018 and 2023. Progress will need to accelerate to align the sector with the Paris Agreement.

It is welcome news, then, that the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CISBE) has worked with Introba and Amazon to develop new guidance on reducing embodied carbon in logistics centres.

The guidance can be used by developers anywhere in Europe. It provides advice on measuring carbon associated with building materials, equipment, construction, plumbing, electricals and handling across the supply chain. Copies are free for CISBE members or £100 for other firms, with the organisation hoping the resource will be widely used.

“This launch marks a significant milestone in understanding the embodied carbon implications of logistics buildings and underscores our commitment to sustainability within the built environment,” said CISBE’s technical director Dr Anastasia Mylona.

“ By pooling our expertise with Amazon and Introba, we will empower stakeholders across the logistics sector with actionable insights to drive positive change.”

SUSTAINABILITY LEADERSHIP: Prada supports the first Ocean Literacy World Conference

Ocean sustainability has been in the headlines in recent weeks, with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea passing its first climate-related judgement. It made an advisory ruling that greenhouse gas emissions should be considered as an ocean risk and pollutant.

Now, the first Ocean Literacy World Conference is on the horizon. It is intended to help attendees of this year’s UN Ocean Conference to better understand the science on related topics, and to formulate policies and strategies to enhance ocean-related education in schools.

The event will be hosted in Venice by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) and welcome more than 150 representatives. Prada Group this week confirmed its partnership with the Conference.

The luxury fashion brand has been working in partnership with the IOC since 2019 to promote ocean education, support ocean-related scientific research and humanitarian projects for coastal communities. This partnership is called ‘Sea Beyond’.

Prada Group’s head of corporate social responsibility Lorenzo Bertelli said: “This conference is an important step in Sea Beoynd’s commitment to ocean education. For the first time, we are moving the issue to a political level and officially calling on governments to put in place measures to support our young people, the future decision-makers of tomorrow, in their awareness of the state of our sea”.