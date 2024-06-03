Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Global property companies have launched a new coalition, in collaboration with public health and climate experts as well as celebrity chefs, committing to phasing out gas from all new UK kitchens by 2030.

In 2022, a coalition of property developers and chefs was launched, called the ‘Global Cooksafe Coalition’ (GCC), with a commitment to install induction cookers in new kitchens by at least 2030 and existing kitchens by 2040.

Today (3 June), the GCC, with now nearly 30 international members representing combined property portfolios exceeding £120bn, has been expanded to the UK.

Members include property developers Lendlease Europe and Grosvenor Property as well as industry groups such as the UK Green Building Council, the British Safety Council, BRE Group (Building Research Establishment), ECOS (Environmental Coalition on Standards), End Fuel Poverty Coalition, Global Action Plan, and International Society of Doctors for the Environment (ISDE) Italy.

Additionally, the coalition has been joined by celebrity chefs, including Chantelle Nicholson, John Chantarasak, Simon Rogan, James Lowe, Skye Gyngell and Santiago Lastra.

The members have committed to phasing out gas from all new kitchens in their developments by 2030, and to retrofit existing properties with renewable power by 2040.

The coalition aims to mitigate a series of challenges: health impacts caused by toxic gases, a lack of access to affordable energy and sector’s carbon footprint.

Research has revealed that approximately 11.5% of childhood asthma cases in the UK can be avoided if the risk factor of cooking with gas is removed.

Grosvenor Property UK’s sustainability director Ed Green said: “Gas-free kitchens are more energy efficient, cost-effective and comfortable for families and businesses.

“Attitudes are changing, and by joining with Global Cooksafe Coalition we hope to raise the profile and benefits of a gas-free future and support other hospitality businesses and developers to transition to gas-free cooking.”

Lendlease Europe’s head of consulting and sustainability Matt Buntine said: “The removal of on-site fossil fuels and electrification of our assets, coupled with the purchase of renewable electricity, is key to us meeting our target to reach Absolute Zero by 2040.

“It also creates a safer, healthier working environment for our customers.”

UK built sector emissions

The UK’s built environment is responsible for 25% of the nation’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Although the UK Government is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the built sector is currently falling short of the necessary progress. Recently, the Government was warned that this sector remains off track in reducing emissions to meet the national net-zero target.

Between 2018 and 2022, emissions from the UK’s built environment sector fell by 13%, below the required 19% reduction for a net-zero pathway. This shortfall of 11 MtCO2e is equivalent to the annual emissions of 6.5 million cars.

Research conducted by the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) has revealed that making a £64bn investment over the next decade in retrofitting projects could result in a considerable reduction in the sector’s carbon emissions and energy bills, while creating 140,000 skilled jobs.

