Register now for edie’s 45-minute masterclass on energy efficiency

Hosted in association with Schneider Electric, this masterclass-style webinar session will run you through how to create an energy efficiency strategy which cuts costs, increases security of supply, and contributes to decarbonisation.

Energy efficiency is a critical solution to so many corporate challenges – it can simultaneously make energy supplies more affordable, more secure and more sustainable.

Indeed, edie’s 2023 Sustainable Business Leadership Survey revealed that 42% of business are placing a “high” priority on energy efficiency over the next 12 months, with a further 32% claiming energy efficiency is a “business-critical” priority.

This 45-Minute Masterclass will provide practical guidance on immediate and long-term measures that can be implemented to improve energy efficiency. The session will also feature Datacentre UK, one of the UK&I Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Award winners, who will share their journey towards sustainability and decarbonisation of their operations and those of their clients. They will also offer insights and best practices gained through their experience.

The session is a unique opportunity to learn from industry leaders who are committed to playing their part in the journey to net-zero. The agenda is outlined below.

Date & Time: Thursday 11th May, 1pm – 1.45pm BST

Discussion points:

Practical steps businesses can take today to increase energy efficiency, reduce costs and support their path to net-zero

Identifying which energy efficiency technologies and solutions are right for your business

Engagement and behaviour change techniques to achieve energy efficiency improvements

Masterclass chair:

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Masterclass presenters:

Keith Burnett, Digital Services Director, Schneider Electric UK&I

Adrian Dewick, Head of Sales, Datacentre UK

This masterclass will be recorded. A video recording will be made available on-demand to all registrants.