Registration now open for edie’s online event on managing Scope 3 emissions

Registration is now open for edie's free-to-attend webinar on measuring and reducing Scope 3 (indirect) emissions on the road to net-zero, taking place on Wednesday 26 April. 

Edie Staff

Published 22nd March 2023

CDP estimates that the average large, multinational business will generate 11.4 times more greenhouse gas emissions indirectly than through its operations. This makes focusing on Scope 3 (indirect) emissions a crucial part of any corporate climate strategy. But with supply chains often so vast and complex, calculating, tracking and reducing these Scope 3 emissions can be devilishly difficult.

With this in mind, edie is hosting a 90-minute webinar and masterclass session that will help sustainability and net-zero professionals in calculating, reporting and minimising Scope 3 emissions.

The session is free-to-attend and will take place from 1pm to 2.3pm British Summer Time on Wednesday 26 April. A recording will be taken and made available on-demand after the event.

Backed up by real-life case studies, this edie webinar and masterclass will feature selection of decarbonisation and supply chain experts to present and to answer your questions live on air.

The 90-minute session is broken into two parts: a 60-minute webinar showcasing business examples and need-to-know information when it comes to shaping a scope 3 emissions reduction strategy; and a 30-minute masterclass breaking down how to calculate and report your scope 3 emissions. Please see the draft agenda below; further speakers will be announced shortly.

Session 1: Tackling the scope 3 challenge – Best practice case studies

Chair:

  • Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Presenters:

  • All presenters TBC

Discussion points

  • Factoring scope 3 emissions into your organisation’s net-zero strategy
  • Engaging and collaborating with suppliers on the path to net-zero
  • Tools, technologies and frameworks to support your scope 3 strategy

Session 2: 30-Minute Masterclass: How to measure and report scope 3 emissions  

Chair:

  • Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Presenters:

  • All presenters TBC

Discussion points

  • Upstream/downstream: Understanding your organisation’s scope 3 categories
  • Overcoming data barriers and knowledge gaps in your supply chain
  • Disclosing scope 3 emissions data and driving imporvements

