Registration now open for edie’s online event on managing Scope 3 emissions

CDP estimates that the average large, multinational business will generate 11.4 times more greenhouse gas emissions indirectly than through its operations. This makes focusing on Scope 3 (indirect) emissions a crucial part of any corporate climate strategy. But with supply chains often so vast and complex, calculating, tracking and reducing these Scope 3 emissions can be devilishly difficult.

With this in mind, edie is hosting a 90-minute webinar and masterclass session that will help sustainability and net-zero professionals in calculating, reporting and minimising Scope 3 emissions.

The session is free-to-attend and will take place from 1pm to 2.3pm British Summer Time on Wednesday 26 April. A recording will be taken and made available on-demand after the event.

Backed up by real-life case studies, this edie webinar and masterclass will feature selection of decarbonisation and supply chain experts to present and to answer your questions live on air.

The 90-minute session is broken into two parts: a 60-minute webinar showcasing business examples and need-to-know information when it comes to shaping a scope 3 emissions reduction strategy; and a 30-minute masterclass breaking down how to calculate and report your scope 3 emissions. Please see the draft agenda below; further speakers will be announced shortly.

Session 1: Tackling the scope 3 challenge – Best practice case studies

Chair:

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Presenters:

Presenters:

Discussion points

Factoring scope 3 emissions into your organisation’s net-zero strategy

Engaging and collaborating with suppliers on the path to net-zero

Tools, technologies and frameworks to support your scope 3 strategy

Session 2: 30-Minute Masterclass: How to measure and report scope 3 emissions

Chair:

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Presenters:

Presenters:

Discussion points

Upstream/downstream: Understanding your organisation’s scope 3 categories

Overcoming data barriers and knowledge gaps in your supply chain

Disclosing scope 3 emissions data and driving imporvements

