Registration is now open for edie's next afternoon of online and interactive webinars, with three sessions all focused on how corporates can deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) running back-to-back on Thursday 21 September.
Hosted during edie’s special Sustainable Development Goals Week of digital content and events, the Sustainable Development Action Sessions offer up an afternoon of live, interactive webinar presentations and discussions – all dedicated to giving businesses the tools, insights and knowledge to maximise their contribution to the Global Goals.
With just seven years left to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 169 underlying targets, it’s clear that business must step up if we’re to have the positive impact on society which the Goals ultimately exist for. So, how can businesses mobilise global efforts and accelerate action?
This online event will see a selection of business leaders and sustainable development experts share their learnings and discuss some of the biggest drivers, challenges and opportunities when it comes to accelerating momentum to achieve the SDGs by 2030, both in the UK and globally. The sessions will also exclusively reveal the findings of edie’s recent SDG Survey of business and sustainability leaders.
Registrants for this online event will get access to all three sessions on the day. Full details of the sessions are as follows:
12:30-12:45 – Keynote: Identifying which Goals require the most focus
12:45-13:30 – 7 years left: 7 case studies to accelerate business action on the Global Goals (Part 1)
13:45-14:45 – 7 years left: 7 case studies to accelerate business action on the Global Goals (Part 2)
15:00-15:45 – 45-minute Masterclass: How to report and communicate progress against the SDGS
Full details below:
12:30-12:45
Keynote: The race to 2030: Identifying which Goals require the most focus
Steve Kenzie, Executive Director, UN Global Compact
12:45-13:30
7 years left: 7 case studies to accelerate business action on the Global Goals (Part 1)
Climate, equality and partnerships
Discusssion points
- The race to 2030: Identifying which Goals require the most focus
- Spearheading the Just Transition within your business, and bringing stakeholders on the journey
- How can businesses achieve systemic change through collective and collaborative action?
- Understanding the most effective standards, systems and frameworks to measure progress
SPEAKERS
Fiona Morgan, Chief Purpose Officer, Sail GP
Senior representative, Magnum
13:45-14:45
7 years left: 7 case studies to accelerate business action on the Global Goals (Part 2)
Energy, cities, land and water
Discusssion points
- Choosing which Goals and targets are most relevant to your business
- Integrating Goals and sub-targets with existing corporate strategies to accelerate action
- Addressing inequality and embedding social sustainability throughout your supply chain
- Understanding social data and using it to drive change inside and outside of your business
SPEAKERS
Baishakhi Sengupta, ESG & Risk Manager, Procurement, Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Dhruv Agarwal, Vice-President of Sustainability, Innovation & Development, Kontoor Brands (Lee & Wrangler)
Jamie Rusby, Sustainability Group Director, VELUX Group
Ian Pyburn, Business Development Manager, IES
45-minute Masterclass: How to report and communicate progress against the SDGS (15:00-15:45)
Discussion points
- Exploring the recent changes to sustainability reporting frameworks through the lens of the Global Goals
- The most effective tools for measuring and reporting your impacts against the SDGs
- How to take an integrated ESG and SDG reporting approach
- Communicating the Goals in ways which are meaningful and drive change to all stakeholders
