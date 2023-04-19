Report: Less than 3% of large UK firms aligned Government’s net-zero ‘gold standard’

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

That is according to a new report from the progressive think-tank IPPR, which has today (19 April) published a report assessing the quality of transition plans from hundreds of large businesses. Firms from a range of sectors are covered in the analysis, including utilities, real estate, construction, manufacturing and transportation.

Just 2.5% of the businesses assessed by IPPR have published transition plans to reach net-zero by 2050 or sooner, in line with the latest ‘gold standard’ framework from the Government-convened Transition Plan Taskforce (TPT).

The Taskforce was established in April 2022 year to develop a framework for ensuring that transition plans are detailed enough, credible, actionable and comparable – ahead of the introduction of a mandate for large firms in high-carbon sectors to produce such plans. The mandate was initially set to begin in 2023 but the timeline is now likely to be delayed, observers of the process have stated.

The TPT’s latest framework was published in February and a final version is due by the end of the year.

While the framework emphasises the need for businesses to set interim science-based targets across all scopes to support long-term net-zero plans, the IPPR report reveals that just one in 20 large firms have set verified science-based targets.

It highlights a “dizzying” mix of the various ways in which companies are currently claiming net-zero progress. Many are bypassing the science-based requirement to set targets covering Scope 3 (indirect) emissions, for example, even though, for most large firms, this will be the biggest contributor to their overall carbon footprint.

The manner of reporting emissions is also inconsistent, with some firms using absolute emissions and others reporting using intensity-based metrics, the IPPR highlights.

The IPPR is not the only organisation to have published research highlighting how under-prepared the private sector is for transition plan mandates.

Earlier this month, EY revealed that 95% of the FTSE100 have not published documents that would meet the TPT’s guidance.

On a more global basis, CDP has stated that less than half a percent of 18,600 companies that disclosed climate information through its platform last year have a credible net-zero transition plan.

A new regulator

“Urgent reform” is needed to not only ensure that UK Plc is ready for the transition plan mandate, but to play its role in the net-zero transition and be prevented from overstating its real-world emissions impact, the IPPR report concludes.

The organisation is calling for clarity on when the transition plan mandate will be implemented and which companies it will cover.

But it is also advocating the creation of a new regulator, called the ‘Office for Climate and Environmental Targets’. The Office would be tasked with developing science-based, sector-specific pathways to net-zero and ensuring that businesses were producing – and performing against – plans aligned with these pathways.

While the office would start with climate, it should also assess the need for long-term transformation in relation to other environmental issues such as biodiversity.

Larger companies consistently failing to publish and deliver adequate plans, by the Office’s standards, could be publicly named and shamed through a new blacklist. This, the IPPR argues, would send a clear signal to investors. Blacklisted firms could also be prevented from accessing government sustainability finance, which could be seen as funnelling taxpayer money into greenwashing.

Sam Alvis, an IPPR associate fellow specialising in climate and the fair transition, said: “Transition plans shouldn’t just be a document slid out for investors that no one sees, but a tool that helps government and the private sector work closer together. Transition plans can and should inform the Government’s green industrial policy and in return for that support government should expect greater pace and ambition in emissions reductions from the private sector.”

