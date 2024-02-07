Reports: Labour to retrench £28bn green spending commitment

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Late on Wednesday (7 February), the BBC reported that Labour would abandon parts of its £28bn green spending investment. The broadcaster stated that an official statement from the Labour Party would be published on Thursday, announcing that some, but not all, of the Green Prosperity Plan would be ditched. The Guardian has since corroborated this story with its sources.

It is expected that spending tweaks announced by Labour will be pinned on the current economic uncertainty. Reports suggest that the Party is pivoting toward an aim of fiscal stewardship where they are seen as responsible spenders compared to the Conservatives.

As recently as Tuesday, Labour leader Keir Starmer had been on the record in claiming that the Party remained committed to the package. Starmer told Times Radio that his approach to green policy was “unwavering”, and hit back at claims that Labour would weaken its ambitious targets to spend up to £28bn annually on green markets and development. However, the BBC claims that plans will be scaled-back in the coming days.

The plan was first announced in 2021, by Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves at the Labour Party Conference. At the time, Reeves stated that Labour “would not shirk our responsibility to future generations and workers and businesses in Britain”.

At the Labour Party Conference in October, the Party pledged the creation of a new ‘Energy Independence Act’ to reduce the UK’s dependence on imported fossil fuels – and also to scale up clean energy supply chains in Britain.

The Act would set in motion the creation of a public energy company, GB Energy. It would include stronger targets to rapidly scale renewable energy capacity, to support a target to phase out unabated gas-fired electricity generation by 2030. This is five years sooner than the Conservatives’ current target.

The BBC has reported that the national energy company would not be dropped as part of expected tweaks to the strategy.

In the first week of 2024, Starmer reiterated the Party’s commitment to spurring £28bn of investment in green markets, stating that Labour would energise a “new Britain with foundations built to last”.

Starmer reiterated that the mission was to achieve “clean power by 2030” and that the Party was “determined to achieve it”. He also dismissed concerns that the pushback on timeframes for the commitment was a signal that Labour was not sure of how it could generate the funding.

First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousuf, was one of many to criticise the developments. He posted on social media that the reversal was “betrayal of Scotland’s renewable industry and economy” and a “complete abdication of leadership” in responding to the climate crisis.

Green Party Deputy Leader Zack Polanski, also chastised the expected decision. On X, Polanski stated that Starmer’s Labour would be a continuation of “Conservative Policy”

edie will update this story as more clarification emerges.