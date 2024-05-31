Scaling up sustainability: Key ingredients to unlocking climate innovation

This one-hour webinar will hear from businesses at the forefront of climate action, who are partnering to scale-up innovations that can make a tangible difference in the battle against the climate crisis.

The path to net-zero by 2050 requires low-carbon investments to rise from $900bn in 2020 to $5trn annually by 2030. Radical sums of money need to be diverted into emerging markets and scalable, “corporate ready” innovations that can help the private sector meet timebound, climate targets.

This edie webinar will bring together a range of companies, incubators and thought leaders to uncover the key ingredients to scaling innovation and implementing it across a business.

The session will be based around three expert presentations which provide examples of best practice and key takeaways for other businesses to explore and unlock innovation. The session will culminate with a live audience Q&A, allowing you to have your green questions answered by our experts.

Discussion points

How to find the right solutions at the right time

Derisking investments: How to scale up successfully.

The role of radical collaboration in delivering change.

Chair

Sarah George, Conet editor, edie