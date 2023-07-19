Scope 3 Spotlight: Towards a net-zero value chain for business

Typically, Scope 3 accounts for all of the other emissions which the organisation produces when fossil fuels are burnt within its value chain. This report examines how businesses can introduce steps to measure and reduce these emissions.

Because Scope 3 carbon emissions are so wide-ranging in what they encompass and vary so significantly for different types of organisations, they are the most complex part of an organisation’s emissions. For most businesses, Scope 3 emissions also make up the lion’s share of their total emissions, and can account for more than 90% of total emissions.

Delivering emissions reductions in this area is therefore crucial if businesses are to hit ambitious climate goals.

During a day of insight, inspiration and innovation at edie’s Scope 3 Emissions Workshops in London, multiple roundtable discussions were held between sustainability, energy and supply chain professionals to tackle one of the most critical aspects of the net-zero transition: calculating, reporting and minimising value chain emissions.

This report, developed in assistance from supporting partners Altruistiq and Persefoni outlines why Scope 3 emissions are such a big part of the net-zero transition and what steps businesses can and should take to accelerate progress in this area. It also features a timely state of play on the voluntary and legislative frameworks businesses will need to consider when looking to set and perform against Scope 3 emissions.

Click “Read the Report” to access your version of the Scope 3 Spotlight report.