In 2021, Screwfix’s direct carbon emissions measured more than 23,000 tonnes, in 2022 it was 18,900 tonnes, and by the end of 2023 it decreased to less than 11,000 tonnes.

According to the brand, the fall in direct carbon has been driven by a move away from fossil fuel heating to air source heat pumps in more than 639 stores, with more added every month, and a transition to HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) in delivery vehicles across 85% of the fleet.

Screwfix has committed to replacing fossil fuel heating in all stores, transitioning the remainder of the delivery fleet to HVO, and halving its Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions again within the next two years. The brand is also now working to measure and reduce indirect and product-related Scope 3 emissions, as it works towards net-zero carbon.

Screwfix’s commercial director Matt Compton said: “Our colleagues tell us that working for a responsible retailer is really important to them and we have achieved some phenomenal milestones that we’re really proud of.

“We know there is much more to do and we’re committed to going even further to reduce our impact on the environment and make it even easier for our customers to shop more sustainably.”

In 2023, Screwfix labelled more than 1,500 products with its ‘Green Star’, which highlights options with a lower environmental impact and makes it easier for customers to shop sustainably.

The company is aiming to double the number of Green Star products to more than 3,000 by the summer of 2024.

Screwfix’s circular economy strategy

In 2021, Screwfix launched its sustainability strategy, ‘Let’s Fix Tomorrow, Today’, pledging to eliminate carbon emissions, reduce and recycle waste, source responsibly, keep products in use for longer, sell sustainable products and provide sustainable packaging.

Last year, the brand’s sales of refurbished products reached £2m. Screwfix is planning to double its refurb operation this year, investing a further £1m into its distribution centre at Stafford. This will enable the refurbishment of water-based products (pressure washers, showers and taps) and high value non-electrical products.

Additionally, 83% of waste was recycled last year, with 17% incinerated – with the heat generated captured to create electricity.

Since 2018, more than 99.5% of the brand’s waste has been diverted from landfill. The retailer is launching waste reporting and a paper printing dashboard to support store colleagues with tracking and avoiding unnecessary printing where possible.

Screwfix has also supported its suppliers in transitioning to sustainably sourced and recycled packaging, and has transitioned own brands, including Site, Swirl, Turbo and LAP, into easily recyclable packaging.

According to the retailer, its sustainability strategy has been driven by its colleagues. In 2022, Screwfix launched an engagement campaign called ‘Make A Switch’, inviting colleagues to share sustainable switches they’d made and suggestions they had for the business.

A year later, more than 3,700 colleagues came together across the business to raise awareness and save carbon.