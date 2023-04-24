Shaping edie’s content: Readers invited to take our short survey

Business leaders and sustainability and net-zero professionals are being called upon to take a new survey, designed to shape edie’s content moving forward.

Published 24th April 2023

The 10-minute online survey is primarily targeted at in-house sustainability/CSR/energy professionals as well as managers who hold some level of responsibility for their organisation’s strategy in these areas and will be used to help shape edie’s content moving forward. The survey can, however, be taken by all readers and individual responses kept anonymous.

The survey will give you the chance to outline how you engage with sustainability news, how important in-person networking and events are and which parts of corporate development matter most to you.

The results of the survey will be used to shape content approaches moving forward, including written forms on the website, online webinars and masterclasses, dedicated themed focus weeks and in-person events.

