Shaping the future of sustainable business: Nominations open for edie’s 30 Under 30 Class of 2023

More than just a list, edie’s annual 30 Under 30 initiative shines a spotlight on talented sustainability and net-zero professionals – aged under 30 – who are delivering on efforts to build a better future and showing fantastic promise.

After a two-year hiatus, we are proud to announce that the 30 Under 30 programme is returning for 2023. Applications are now open and we will be accepting submissions until Friday 11 August. We accept both self-nominations and nominations filed by a colleague, and all nominations into the programme are free of charge.

Judges and member benefits

Once submissions close, 30 rising sustainability stars will be selected by a panel of independent judges and offered an unrivalled opportunity to connect with one another, gain valuable industry recognition and develop their skills and knowledge.

Our 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 judges include:

Jennie Galbraith, Chair, Institute of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (ICRS)

Sonja Graham, Chief Executive, Global Action Plan

May Al-Karooni, Founder, Globechain

Andrew Griffiths, Chair, Institute of Directors’ National Sustainability Taskforce

The chosen 30 Under 30 members will attend an exclusive launch party and photoshoot in London; take part in an editorial profile interview for the edie website; and be offered bespoke networking and event opportunities throughout the year.

The group will also be offered opportunities to use their collective expertise and influence to make a real impact; contributing to edie content, connecting up with members of the edie Leaders Club, and co-creating their own new ideas to disrupt the status quo and accelerate corporate climate action.

edie’s publisher Luke Nicholls said: “The re-launch of our 30 Under 30 programme comes at a critical point for climate action. We know we must ramp up efforts to accelerate the transition to a net-zero carbon, circular economy – and these are the people who will be leading the charge.

“As we’ve seen from previous cohorts, the 30 Under 30 initiative shines a spotlight on professionals who have already achieved great things or are showing fantastic promise in their careers. I look forward to welcoming the Class of 2023 and helping them shape the future of sustainable business.”

Nomination criteria

To join the edie 30 Under 30, individuals must be nominated or recommended – either by themselves or by colleagues. The nomination form is free to fill out and submit. All nominees must meet the following criteria:

A sustainability/energy/CSR/environmental professional

Aged 29 or younger as of 31 December 2023

Based in the UK

Working in a full-time role

Ideally working in an ‘in-house’ capacity within a business (as opposed to external consultants and product/service providers)

Able to attend the launch night and photoshoot in London on Thursday 12th October

If you have submitted a 30 Under 30 application in previous years but were unsuccessful, you are welcome to re-submit a nomination again next year (provided the person being nominated still meets the above criteria).

If you have any questions about nominations for the 30 Under 30 ‘Class of 2023’, please contact us.