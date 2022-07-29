Single-use plastic bags down 97% in supermarkets since 2015

The 10p plastic bag charge came into effect in May last year. The original date for this introduction was scheduled for April 2021.

The Department for Food, the Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) first began consulting on the proposed changes in 2018, but the process of implementing the results faced delays as a result of Brexit, the 2019 general election and Covid-19. It built on the original 5p charge that was introduced in 2015.

At the time Defra statistics showed that 95% fewer single-use plastic bags were sold in supermarkets on a monthly basis than they were before the bag charge was introduced in 2015. On a per-person basis, bag purchases annually have fallen from 140 to four since 2014. The Government expected the use of single-use carrier bags to fall by a further 70-80% for small and medium-sized businesses.

New figures released today (29 July) by Defra show that, since the introduction of the 10p charge, a further 20% reduction in plastics bags has been achieved across the UK, from 627 million in 2019/20 to 496 million in 2021/22. In total, the reduction has reach 97% since 2015.

Defra also notes that the average person in England now purchased around three single-use carrier bags from supermarkets annually, compared to 140 in 2014.

Environment Minister Steve Double said: “Our plastic bag charge has ended the sale of billons of single-use bags, protecting our landscapes and ensuring millions of pounds is redistributed to worthy causes.

“There is much more to do to tackle the problem of plastic waste. That is why we are building on our single-use plastic bans and introducing the deposit return scheme for bottles to fight back against littering and drive up recycling rates.”

Retailers have reported a 27% reduction in single-use carrier bags in 2021/22, with figures now sitting at 197 million. In comparison, retailers reported 7.6 billion single-use plastic bags in 2014 prior to the charge.

The charge has been set aside for charitable causes, with retailers able to donate £10m last year alone.