Sky: Sports fans took 1.7 million actions in the name of the environment this summer

The actions taken included eating less meat (69,031 actions), using greener forms of transport (422,375 actions), recycling more waste and using refillable water bottles (1,249,296 actions).

Attendees at The Hundred, Formula 1 British Grand Prix, The 150th Open, and Super League’s Magic Weekend could make pledges when visiting an on-site Sky Zero activation at these events across the summer. Nearly 10,000 in total were made.

The figures – relating to total number of actions – also incorporate data calculated from the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix.

The majority of actions (1.25 million) were through fans using reusable bottles and cups at the sporting events, as well as recycling their waste.

At The Open, 65% of fans attending brought or bought their own reusable bottle, refilling at the free on-site water stations across The Old Course in St Andrews.

At Magic Weekend in partnership with Sky Zero, 100% of fans at St James’ Park used biodegradable and fully compostable paper cups instead of single-use plastic cups.

At the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, it is estimated that bottles were refilled over 600,000 times at Silverstone.

As part of Sky’s ambition to be net zero carbon by 2030, the broadcaster has committed to work closely with key rights holders and governing bodies to help educate sports fans on the impact that climate change is already having on the world of sport.

These include rain delays, flooded pitches and events impacted by smoke from wildfires, as well as athletes suffering from heat exhaustion.

Sky said sports fans successfully taking sustainable actions is a “significant reminder” of the global commitment made in the Paris Agreement and reaffirmed in The Glasgow Climate Pact last year, to limit global warming to 1.5C to avert the worst effects of climate change.

The results from this campaign come one year on from Sky’s Game Zero – the world’s first elite-level football game which achieved net zero carbon status in September 2021. On the day, both teams (Chelsea and Tottenham) arrived at the stadium in coaches powered by green biodiesel, the Tottenham Hotspur stadium was powered by 100% renewable energy and 94% more vegetarian and plant-based meals were bought by fans.

In June, Sky Sports forged a partnership with Count Us In, a global movement aimed at encouraging citizens to change their behaviours at scale to reduce their environmental impact, to deliver the communications campaign.

Sky Sports’ managing director Jonathan Licht said: “Climate change is something that is threatening sport and wider society, and we are extremely passionate about trying to encourage sports fans to act and make changes in their own lives.

“To have sports fans taking more than 1.7 million tangible actions over the summer of elite sport is great to see and demonstrates what a difference we can continue to make when all corners of the sports industry come together to take purposeful action.”