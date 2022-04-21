Sustainability Leaders Forum Day 2: Young leaders shaping the future of sustainable business

Dulma Clark, Head of Livebarefoot Fund - Vivobarefoot; Chess Fearnley, Co-founder - BOSH; Aliza Ayaz, UN youth ambassador for the Sustainable Development Goals; Serena Bashal, UN Climate Change Youth Advocate - YOUNGO - UKYCC; Zaqiya Cajee, CEO and founder - SwopItUp; Ruben Brooke, Board member - InterClimate Network

Plenary Panel: Young leaders shaping the future of sustainable business

The influence of younger voices on corporate strategies and values is growing, immensely. Here, we give a panel of youthful visionaries a platform to discuss what businesses and governments should really be doing to build a more sustainable and equitable future, today.

The Greta effect: How Generation Z views the current state of play

The myriad staff benefits of embracing a planet-before-profit culture

Making way for the next generation: The skills and attributes of future business leaders

