Special audio feature: Listen live from The Big One climate action event in London

This weekend just passed (21-24 April), some 70,000 people representing more than 200 organisations gathered in Whitehall to tell representatives of the UK Government, as they return from the Easter recess, that the general public wants to see more robust policymaking in response to the climate and nature crises.

Joining environmental activists were families, doctors, nurses, scientists, musicians, athletes and business leaders, all stepping away from their day-to-day routines to put pressure on policymakers.

As the UK’s largest sustainable business media brand, members of the edie team attended The Big One on Friday (21 April). We joined Business Declares in meeting outside the Department for Energy Security and Net-Zero (DESNZ) offices on Victoria Street, before heading to Parliament Square for speeches and a procession in the afternoon.

This special audio feature, compiled by edie’s senior reporter Sarah George, amplifies the voices of those present on the day. Alongside snippets from the Climate Choir and an official statement from the Government, this episode includes interviews with:

Ben Tolhurst, director of Business Declares

Professor Rupert Read, founder of the Climate Majority Project

David Miller, founding member of The Green Runners

Russ Avery, chief executive of Avery & Brown

Mairead Cahill, founder of WONDEROOM

Bronwen Foster-Butler, chief marketing officer at Finisterre

Lawrence Stafford, senior community marketing manager at Finisterre

