Sustainability Leaders Forum Day 1: How courageous companies can lead with purpose
Webinar Date: 08/04/2022 4:20 pm
CHAIR: Solitaire Townsend, Co-founder, Futerra; Charmian Love, Co-founder and Activist in residence, B Lab UK; Richard Hall, VP general secretary, Danone UK & Ireland; Lysander Bickham, CEO, Leo’s Box;Mark Cuddigan, CEO, Ellas Kitchen; Amy Bourbeau, Co-founder and chief impact officer, Seismic
Plenary panel: How courageous companies can lead with purpose
- Purpose versus profit? Embracing socially conscious capitalism
- Supporting communities, protecting the environment and accelerating change
- Turning courage and principled action into business success
