Sustainability Leaders Forum Day 1: How courageous companies can lead with purpose

Webinar Date: 08/04/2022 4:20 pm

CHAIR: Solitaire Townsend, Co-founder, Futerra; Charmian Love, Co-founder and Activist in residence, B Lab UK; Richard Hall, VP general secretary, Danone UK & Ireland; Lysander Bickham, CEO, Leo’s Box;Mark Cuddigan, CEO, Ellas Kitchen; Amy Bourbeau, Co-founder and chief impact officer, Seismic

Plenary panel: How courageous companies can lead with purpose

  • Purpose versus profit? Embracing socially conscious capitalism
  • Supporting communities, protecting the environment and accelerating change
  • Turning courage and principled action into business success

