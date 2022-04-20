Sustainability Leaders Forum Day 1: The role of voluntary carbon markets in reaching net zero
Webinar Date: 08/04/2022 3:00 pm
Rachel Kyte, Co-chair - VCMI
The role of voluntary carbon markets in reaching net-zero
- Where does offsetting fit in the global race to net-zero emissions?
- Assessing the impacts of COP26 and the current state of voluntary carbon markets, globally and in the UK
