Sustainability Uncovered episode 18: Vertical farming, financed emissions and Scope 3 dilemmas

Sustainability Uncovered, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, uncovers some of the most inspiring and insightful sustainability and climate action stories from across the globe. The show features live-in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into monthly episodes.

Episode 18 carries a net-zero theme. Editor Matt Mace and content editor Sarah George co-host this episode, first recapping on all the latest in the carbon offsetting and Scope 3 emissions controversies that have arisen from a recent statement from the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

The pair then present three new and exclusive guest interviews which each provide a deep dive into what it will take to achieve net-zero emissions in particular sectors – namely finance, the built environment and agriculture.

First up, Lloyds Banking Group’s head of finance, sustainability reporting, Olivia Pfeiffer and director of sustainability portfolio analytics Neil Oliver set out their learnings on measuring and reducing financed emissions.

Our second interview is with Grosvenor’s group sustainability director Tor Burrows. She and Matt explore what works, and what doesn’t, when it comes to measuring embodied carbon from buildings and engaging with built environment suppliers on emissions data.

Last but by no means least is a discussion with Intelligent Growth Solutions’ (IGS) chief executive Andrew Lloyd. Against a backdrop of farmer protests against stronger green legislation and extreme weather impacting food production, this talk explores whether vertical farming could offer a solution.

At the end of this episode, Sarah highlights edie’s upcoming Scope 3 Emissions Workshops, which are taking place in central London on Friday 14 June. This one-day event is CPD-certified and will convene dozens of sustainability and carbon leaders to identify new ideas and actions to effectively engage suppliers and customers to take control of Scope 3 emissions. Click here to find out more and book your ticket.

Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Get in touch at podcast@fav-house.com.