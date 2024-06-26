Sustainability Uncovered episode 20: Cleantech ventures, low-carbon cement and credible net-zero transition plans

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Sustainability Uncovered, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, uncovers some of the most inspiring and insightful sustainability and climate action stories from across the globe. The show features live-in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into monthly episodes.

Episode 20 of Sustainability Uncovered reflects on edie’s Innovation Focus Week (17-21 June 2024) – five days of exclusive content and online events intended to support the adoption of the new technologies and processes needed to achieve a sustainable future.

Reaching net-zero and achieving the broader Sustainable Development Goals agenda will require unprecedented sums to be diverted into fast-growing markets and technologies. Businesses are seeking ‘corporate-ready’ innovations and grappling with how to approach less mature technologies.

In this podcast, edie’s content editor Sarah George and editor Matt Mace seek to provide insight and inspiration for any professionals charting that pathway – in terms of R&D, strategy and disclosure.

First up, they speak with Alice Melvin at Lloyds Bank Corporate & Institutional, to look at whether corporates are developing credible transition plans to support their decarbonisation targets. Alice, who is the bank’s associate director for climate and sustainability strategy, explores the key findings from a recent survey of 100 sustainability leaders and 100 institutional investors on this pressing issue*.

Transition plans are arguably the most sought after from high-carbon, hard-to-abate sectors. To that end, the second guest expert for this episode is Ian Riley, chief executive of the World Cement Association. He outlines which technology pathways already exist to align the sector with the Paris Agreement, and what more is needed to accelerate its low-carbon transition.

Last but by no means least is a new and exclusive interview with Satish Rao, chief product officer at Newlab Ventures – an NYC-based venture platform for clean technologies. He lists the key ingredients for successful business partnerships on cleantech and provides his learnings on how cleantech startups can break past the pilot stage to deliver at scale.

This episode also includes Matt and Sarah recapping the UK’s general election debate so far, through the lens of green policy – especially net-zero strategy.

Editor’s note: * Full details of the ‘Credible Transition Plans – Reporting vs Reality’ research discussed by Alice can be found by clicking here.

The podcast is hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, which has partnered with edie to showcase and support business leadership on sustainability and climate action.

Sustainability Uncovered is available to listen to on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Get in touch at [email protected]. Please bear in mind that guests for July 2024 have already been booked.