Sustainability Uncovered Podcast episode 4: Net-zero jargon, regenerative fashion and plant-based futures

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

IOS Devices: Android Devices: Spotify: Soundcloud: Amazon:

Sustainability Uncovered, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, is the evolution of edie’s long-running Sustainable Business Covered podcast. Whether you’re a business leader, climate expert, environmental professional, youth activist, or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this podcast is for you.

— SUBSCRIBE TO SUSTAINABILITY UNCOVERED HERE —

For our fourth episode of the series – recorded from edie’s HQ in West Sussex – Luke, Matt and Sarah serve up three interviews, all connected by a jargon-busting theme.

We begin with a two-minute Net-Zero Jargon Buster – breaking down the need-to-know decarbonisation terms that have emerged over the past couple of years – before Matt speaks to Interface’s head of sustainability (EAAA) Jon Khoo to discuss the flooring manufacturer’s carbon-neutral aims.

Next, to mark Veganuary, Luke sits down with the Plant-based Food Alliance UK’s chief executive Marisa Heath who shares some eye-opening statistics about the environmental benefits of going meat-free and provides a clear call-to-action for the Government.

And last but not least, Sarah pays a visit to a pop-up regenerative fashion hub in Stratford, London, organised by The Textiles Circularity Centre at the Royal College of Art (RCA). There, she speaks with the RCA’s director of the Materials Science Research Centre Professor Sharon Baurley, who discusses what it will take to transition to a circular fashion economy.

And of course, no episode of Sustainability Uncovered would be complete without some sustainability small talk. The episode also sees the edie trio share their New Year’s Resolutions along with some film and TV suggestions to see you through the winter.

Never miss an episode

The Sustainability Uncovered podcast makes the big climate issues bite-sized, featuring live-in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into bi-weekly episodes. The podcast is hosted in association with Lloyds Bank, which has partnered with edie to showcase and support business leadership on sustainability and climate action.

Sustainability Uncovered is available to listen to on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud – or bookmark this page to see the full list of podcast episodes as they appear.

Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Get in touch at podcast@fav-house.com.