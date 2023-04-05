Sustainability Uncovered Podcast episode 6: Green Day debacles, Scope 3 solutions and ocean innovations

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

IOS Devices: Android Devices: Spotify: Soundcloud: Amazon:

Sustainability Uncovered, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, is the evolution of edie’s long-running Sustainable Business Covered podcast. Whether you’re a business leader, climate expert, environmental professional, youth activist, or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this podcast is for you.

— SUBSCRIBE TO SUSTAINABILITY UNCOVERED HERE —

Episode six kicks off with Matt providing a quickfire round-up of the Government’s recent “Green Day” of energy announcements – packed with ditty references from the eponymous American rock band – before we delve into another hattrick of special guest interviews.

First, Sarah speaks to Kentaro Kawamori, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of carbon accounting platform Persefoni, about the crucial net-zero conundrum that is tackling your Scope 3 emissions. And she follows this up with an interview with a chat with David Taylor, Chief Operating Officer of the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) about how businesses can make their supply chains more resilient in this era of the polycrisis.

Then, Matt heads off to the Royal College of Art (RCA) where he meets the RCA’s Head of Programme for Innovation, Design and Engineering Gareth Loudon, to discuss how “citizen science” is helping to conserve and restore our oceans. And finally, to mark edie’s 25th anniversary as the leading sustainable business media brand, Luke and Matt go head-to-head in a 25-year-themed sustainability quiz hosted by Sarah.

Never miss an episode

Sustainability Uncovered makes the big climate issues bite-sized, featuring live-in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into bi-weekly episodes. The podcast is hosted in association with Lloyds Bank, which has partnered with edie to showcase and support business leadership on sustainability and climate action.

Sustainability Uncovered is available to listen to on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud – or bookmark this page to see the full list of podcast episodes as they appear.

Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Get in touch at podcast@fav-house.com.