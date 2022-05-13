Sustainable Business Covered podcast: Exploring hydrogen’s role in the UK’s energy transition

IOS Devices: Android Devices: Spotify: Soundcloud: Amazon:

Episode 116 of edie’s flagship Sustainable Business Covered podcast is dedicated to exploring the role that hydrogen will play in the UK’s net-zero transition, following on nicely from the UK Government’s recently-announced Energy Security Strategy.

This episode sees senior reporter Sarah George travelling from Sussex to Hull, for a tour of Saltend Chemicals Park. The Park is operated by px Group and is part of the Zero Carbon Humber industrial cluster project. As part of the cluster’s transition to net-zero by 2040, it is planning to host one of the UK’s biggest blue hydrogen production facilities, which will enable fuel switching. The project is called H2H Saltend and has recieved support from

At the Chemicals Park, Sarah is given a tour of the 370-acre site by px Group’s managing director of green energy parks, power and fuels, Jay Brooks. After ditching her boilersuit and hard hat, Sarah sits down with px Group’s director of growth and innovation Patrick Pogue, who provides more in-depth information about H2H Saltend.

The second part of this episode involves Sarah putting some frequently asked hydrogen-related questions to Centrica Business Solutions’ head of hydrogen, William Mezzulo.

Centrica Business Solutions are sponsoring this episode as part of their joint Masters series with edie. Also included in this series are:

