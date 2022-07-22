Sustainable Business Covered podcast: How can individual investors help create a sustainable future?

IOS Devices: Android Devices: Spotify: Soundcloud: Amazon:

Episode 119 of edie’s flagship Sustainable Business Covered podcast is a special to mark our Climate Finance Week 2022.

Sustainable finance is a broad and complex topic, with many actors across the private and public sector, at all scales from international to individual. In this episode, we focus specifically on the role of individual investors.

This episode sees senior reporter Sarah George and content editor Matt Mace interviewing experts from three organisations with three different approaches to sustainable investing.

First up is an exclusive interview with The Global Returns Project’s head of strategy and communications, Jack Chellman. The Global Returns project is a not-for-profit that exists to drive investment in climate solutions that may otherwise struggle to get investment, such as other not-for-profits working on nature and clean energy. Chellman is on hand to help us ask: Who should invest for global returns – long-term planetary benefits – that help de-risk financial returns in other areas?

Our second guest speaker for this episode is CIRCA5000’s co-founder Tom McGillyCuddy. CIRCA5000 is a B Corp certified impact investment platform which states that it only supports businesses and projects with a net-positive impact. McGillyCuddy helps answer questions about avoiding impact-washing, aligning finance with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and breaking down green finance jargon.

Last but by no means least is an interview with Crowdcube’s chief commercial officer Matt Cooper. Crowdcube recently announced that investment into green and sustainable companies has risen from £5.5m in 2016-2017 to £41.1m in the year from March 2021 to April 2022. So how is the company defining green and sustainable? And how is it working to accelerate that trend? Listen on to find out.

edie is hosting this podcast as part of Climate Finance Week 2022, our five-day editorial campaign supporting readers to scale up finance for the just transition to a net-zero future. Click here to access all related blogs, features, interviews, events and more.

The edie podcast is available to listen to on Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple and Google.

Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Email us at podcast@fav-house.com.