Sustainable Business Tracker: edie readers invited to take our short survey

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The 10-minute online survey is primarily targeted at in-house sustainability/CSR/energy professionals as well as managers who hold some level of responsibility for their organisation’s strategy in these areas and will be used to help shape edie’s content moving forward. The survey can, however, be taken by all readers and individual responses kept anonymous.

Results of the survey will be used to help form edie’s latest report into the state of corporate sustainability in the UK.

Now in its second edition, edie’s Sustainable Business Tracker provides a quarterly progress update on the state of corporate sustainability and the net-zero transition across all major industries in the UK. The survey is primarily targeted at in-house sustainability/CSR/net-zero managers and practitioners, along with other professionals who are helping to shape or deliver their organisation’s sustainability and decarbonisation strategy.

Developed exclusively for edie Members, these quarterly reports are based on an in-depth survey of business leaders, sustainability and net-zero professionals. Each report in the series will include a sector-based supplement – a dedicated section which focused on the nuanced drivers, challenges and opportunities facing a particular sector.

—GET YOUR EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW OF THE FIRST BUSINESS TRACKER HERE—

For the next report, the edie editorial team is calling on our audience to answer a short, 10-minute survey, outlining the challenges and opportunities facing sustainability practitioners in 2024.

Take part in this survey for the chance to win a free, full access delegate pass to edie 24 (worth £1197), taking place on 20-21 March 2024. The winner of the edie 24 ticket will be contacted w/c 26th February.

—-CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE BUSINESS TRACKER SURVEY—-

edie Membership

An evolution of edie’s long-running and hugely popular Sustainability and Net-Zero Leaders Clubs, edie Membership offers businesses a curated programme of personalised content, peer-to-peer networking, live events and workshops.

Founder member companies of the new edie Membership offering include Amazon, BT, Boots, GSK, Sony Entertainments Europe and Willmott Dixon.

View the full list of membership levels and features here.

edie membership is available to organisations of all sizes across all industry sectors. It is recommended that member organisations have UK-based representatives who can benefit from our member-only events and conference/workshop access throughout the year. Membership is closed to all consultants, products and solutions providers and all membership applications are reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

To find out more about edie’s new Membership offering, download the brochure here.

To enquire about membership, contact edie’s Membership Sales Manager Jo Nikiforov: JoNikiforov@fav-house.com / 01342 332077.