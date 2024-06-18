Sustainable innovation in action: Case studies report

edie has launched a new report, examining how corporates are piloting and implementing innovative solutions across key areas of sustainability, ranging from biodiversity projects to low-carbon energy innovation.

As businesses grapple with external pressure such as short-term mindsets and economic pinch points, there is a danger that the innovative solutions and business models that will drive a sustainable future are stuck on the backburner.

From identifying solutions to help deliver on ESG goals, to forging radical collaboration that derisks investments into cutting-edge innovation, unprecedented leaps of faith are required to shift away from the broken, business-as-usual mindset.

This Innovation In Action report demonstrates that action gaps to meeting some of the most pressing widescale transformations required to deliver a sustainable future and the role that corporate innovation can play.

From renewables and energy efficiency projects helping corporates reach net-zero to nature and biodiversity projects delivering tangible benefits, this brand new edie report shines a light on corporate best practice.

The report identifies systemic issues and challenges, as well as solutions and progression points across SEVEN key topics: Net-Zero, Supply Chains, Circularity, Nature & Biodiversity, Just Transition, Green Buildings and Mobility.

Each section provides a succinct breakdown of what needs to happen to improve sustainability across key sectors and themes and lists some best-practice examples of how corporates are rising to the challenge by trialling new solutions and forging new partnerships.