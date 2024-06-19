Sustainable innovation in action: edie launches new cleantech case studies report
edie has launched a new, free-to-download report outlining how large businesses are piloting and implementing innovative solutions to key sustainability challenges including the low-carbon energy transition.
As businesses grapple with external pressure such as short-term mindsets and economic pinch points, there is a danger that the innovative solutions and business models that will drive a sustainable future are stuck on the backburner.
From identifying solutions to help deliver on ESG goals, to forging radical collaborations that de-risk investments into cutting-edge innovation, unprecedented leaps of faith are required to shift away from the broken, business-as-usual mindset.
This Innovation In Action report demonstrates that action gaps to meeting some of the most pressing widescale transformations required to deliver a sustainable future and the role that corporate innovation can play.
From renewables and energy efficiency projects helping corporates reach net-zero to nature and biodiversity projects delivering tangible benefits, this brand new edie report shines a light on corporate best practice.
The free-to-download report identifies systemic issues and challenges, as well as solutions and progression points across SEVEN key topics:
- Net-Zero
- Supply Chains
- The Circular Economy
- Nature & Biodiversity
- The Just Transition
- Green Buildings
- Mobility
Each section provides a succinct breakdown of what needs to happen to improve sustainability across key sectors and themes and lists some best-practice examples of how corporates are rising to the challenge by trialling new solutions and forging new partnerships.
