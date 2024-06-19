Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

As businesses grapple with external pressure such as short-term mindsets and economic pinch points, there is a danger that the innovative solutions and business models that will drive a sustainable future are stuck on the backburner.

From identifying solutions to help deliver on ESG goals, to forging radical collaborations that de-risk investments into cutting-edge innovation, unprecedented leaps of faith are required to shift away from the broken, business-as-usual mindset.

This Innovation In Action report demonstrates that action gaps to meeting some of the most pressing widescale transformations required to deliver a sustainable future and the role that corporate innovation can play.

From renewables and energy efficiency projects helping corporates reach net-zero to nature and biodiversity projects delivering tangible benefits, this brand new edie report shines a light on corporate best practice.

The free-to-download report identifies systemic issues and challenges, as well as solutions and progression points across SEVEN key topics:

Net-Zero

Supply Chains

The Circular Economy

Nature & Biodiversity

The Just Transition

Green Buildings

Mobility

Each section provides a succinct breakdown of what needs to happen to improve sustainability across key sectors and themes and lists some best-practice examples of how corporates are rising to the challenge by trialling new solutions and forging new partnerships.