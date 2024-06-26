Sustainable products accounted for half of all Kingfisher sales last year

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The organisation has a target in place to achieve 60% of its total sales from “Sustainable Home Products” (SHPs) by 2025. Kingfisher’s latest responsible business report, published this week, confirms that sales of SHPs totaled £6.4bn last year, accounting for 49.4% of all sales.

SHPs include products that are either made from sustainable sources or manufacturing processes and also include items that help customers reduce energy usage and emissions.

Kingfisher has set a 2040 net-zero target that covers Scope 1 and 2 emissions. It is also developing a Scope 3 net-zero target and related KPIs.

The company exceeded its interim science-based targets last year. Kingfisher delivered a 52.6% reduction in its Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions between 2016 and 2022, exceeding its 2025/26 science-based target of a 37% reduction. The latest responsible business report states that emissions have been reduced by a further 10%, achieving a 62% reduction overall.

Kingfisher’s chief executive Thierry Garnier said: “Leading our industry in responsible business and energy efficiency is an important part of our ‘Powered by Kingfisher’ strategy. While we still have a journey ahead, I’m pleased that over the last year, we have made strong progress on many of our targets.

“This includes significant steps towards our ambition to reach net-zero emissions in our operations by 2040, as well as further reductions in our Scope 3 emissions. Scope 3 is a critical challenge for all retailers, one which we are working to tackle through innovation and collaboration with vendors and the wider industry.”

Scope 3 focus

Kingfisher has also reduced its Scope 3 emissions from the supply chain by 41.6% per £m of turnover since 2017/18, exceeding its 2025/26 target of 40%.

Earlier this month, the company asked its key vendor suppliers to set science-based targets to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

Kingfisher will ask 550 of its biggest vendors – supplier manufacturers that turn raw materials into finished goods – to set emissions targets aligned with the Science Based Targets Initiative’s (SBTi) recommendations.

Size will be measured by the vendors’ contribution to Kingfisher’s emissions footprint. The 100 biggest vendors will need to set an SBTi-aligned target and produce a roadmap outlining how they will cut emissions by 2028. The next 450 vendors will need to do so by 2030.