SustyTalk: Aggregate Industries Kirstin McCarthy on collaborating for low-carbon concrete

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainable business leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then.

The latest episode sees edie’s senior reporter Sarah George in discussion with Aggregate Industries’ sustainability director Kirstin McCarthy, who has been overseeing the company’s environmental strategy and action for a year after more than twenty years working in sustainability in aviation.

Concrete is a major contributor to global emissions, with cement and concrete contributing to 8% of the annual global greenhouse gas total. So, how can the sector demonstrate ambition, action and collaboration in the face of the net-zero transition?

McCarthy is on hand to explore this question, outling the tech-driven innovations, circular economy principles and collaborations that need to be put in place.

Aggregate Industries is part of Holcim Group, which edie readers may well be familiar with. The firm’s CSO Magali Anderson took home the ‘Sustainability Leader of the Year’ award at edie’s 2022 Sustainability Leaders Awards this March.

Click here to see our catalogue of #SustyTalk video interviews.

Want to be featured on a future episode of #SustyTalk? Email newsdesk@fav-house.com. Please bear in mind that our interview calendar is typically booked several weeks in advance.