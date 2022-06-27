SustyTalk: Ben & Jerry’s’ Jenna Evans on getting dairy farming to net-zero

With edie readers largely working remotely either all the time or in a hybrid pattern, this ongoing series of video interviews keeps you connected to the inspirational business leaders who are continuing to drive sustainability and champion climate action from their own homes.

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainable business leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

For this latest episode, edie’s senior reporter Sarah George dials Vermont for a discussion with Ben & Jerry’s’ global sustainability manager Jenna Evans. The Unilever-owned ice cream brand last month launched ‘Mootopia’ – a pilot project designed to accelerate the reduction of methane and carbon emissions on 15 key dairy supplier farms across the US and the Netherlands. Interventions being made on farms include anaerobic digestion (AD) and regenerative farming practices.

Evans is on hand to provide a behind-the-scenes look at how the pilot is being run, providing her advice on measuring emissions and engaging the supply chain. She also outlines Ben & Jerry’s approach to using dairy-free alternatives, and how this can help reduce emissions. Click here to read edie’s full story about Mootopia.

Click here to see our catalogue of #SustyTalk video interviews.

Want to be featured on a future episode of #SustyTalk? Email newsdesk@fav-house.com. Please bear in mind that our interview calendar is typically booked several weeks in advance.