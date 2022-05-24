SustyTalk: BSI’s Martin Townsend on what a successful circular economy looks like

With edie readers largely working remotely, this ongoing series of video interviews keeps you connected to the inspirational business leaders who are continuing to drive sustainability and champion climate action from their own homes.

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainable business leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

The series continues during edie’s Circular Economy Week of content (click here for more details), with BSI’s global head of sustainability and the circular economy, Martin Townsend, the first to join us for a series of discussions on closed-loop business models.

During the discussion, Townsend outlines his hopes in enabling businesses to transparently showcase their approach to circularity through standards and frameworks. As a former Policy Advisor for Defra, Townsend also outlines the role that policy can play in shaping the circular economy.

