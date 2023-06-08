Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Sullivan is joined, for this special episode, by SageTech Medical’s chief executive Iain Menneer.

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainability leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the leaders who are continuing to drive sustainability and climate action.

In this episode, our deputy editor Sarah George is in discussion with Bupa’s chief sustainability and people officer, Nigel Sullivan, and SageTech Medical’s chief executive Iain Menneer.

Bupa is one of the UK’s largest healthcare firms and, indeed, a major player in the sector globally. Just over a year ago, it launched a new initiative aimed at supporting entrepreneurs with solutions for the sector’s environmental sustainability challenges, called the Eco-Disruptive Challenge.

SageTech Medical is one of the many startups and scale-ups to have participated in the initiative, which provides entrepreneurs with prize money and practical support. Its business works to capture and reuse waste anaesthetic gases to help limit their contribution to global warming.

Sullivan and Menneer are on hand to provide their learnings on designing, implementing and participating in effective partnerships for scaling sustainability innovations. This episode is a must-listen for any professional considering a change in their organisation’s approach to working with clean technology partners.

Sullivan says: “I like to think about innovation quite philosophically… We often think about pre-industrial temperatures and use that as a climate benchmark. In a way, the industrial revolution that created the climate crisis was because of innovation… Innovation got us here, and innovation will get us out of here.”

