SustyTalk: Circle Economy’s Marc de Wit on how businesses can close the circularity gap

With edie readers largely working remotely, this ongoing series of video interviews keeps you connected to the inspirational business leaders who are continuing to drive sustainability and champion climate action from their own homes.

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainable business leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

The series continues during edie’s Circular Economy Week of content (click here for more details), with Circle Economy’s director of strategic alliances Marc de Wit sitting down to discuss how businesses can embrace closed-loop models.

During the conversation, de Wit looks at how businesses can “close the circularity gap” by viewing resources in synergy with popular and widespread decarbonisation targets.

Earlier in the week, Circle Economy penned an exclusive blog for edie, looking at how businesses can kickstart efforts to phase-out single-use plastics. Read that piece here.

Click here to see our catalogue of #SustyTalk video interviews.

Want to be featured on a future episode of #SustyTalk? Email newsdesk@fav-house.com. Please bear in mind that our interview calendar is typically booked several weeks in advance.

If you want to put another circular economy themed event in your diary this season, ReLondon’s own #CEweek2022 is taking place from 13-17 June. If you’re a business leader, policy maker or innovator, pioneering a circular solution this is a great opportunity to meet like-minded collaborators. To become a partner, host an event or find more information, click here.