SustyTalk: Forum for the Future’s James Payne on achieving systems change

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainable business leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the inspirational business leaders who are continuing to drive sustainability and climate action.

This latest #SustyTalk episode is part of edie’s Business Leadership Month (March 2023) – five weeks of exclusive interviews, events, surveys and features mapping out what the future of sustainability leadership looks like.

This episode sees edie’s senior reporter Sarah George in conversation with Forum for the Future’s global strategic lead on the purpose of business, James Payne.

A great many businesses these days describe themselves as ‘purpose-led’. But is this just a buzzword? Are they effecitvely pulling all the levers of change available to them to create ripple effects in solving the world’s most pressing social, ethical and environmental challenges?

Payne is on hand to explore this question and to provide his advice on being a more effective agent of systems change. He also has plenty of advice on overcoming overwhelm when facing huge, systemic global issues.

“I’m sure most people listening will be struggling with the social impact and Scope 3 (indirect) emissions in their value chains, wondering how on earth to influence complex and often impenetrable value chains,” Payne says. “But what we think is needed here is not just a ‘slightly-better-than-before’ kind of approach, but a fundamental transformation of how risk and value is shared, through new business models and market mechanisms for delivering that.”

