SustyTalk: Henry Boot’s Jack Kidder on collaboration for a just net-zero transition

The #SustyTalk series is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainability leaders across the world, even if they only have 20 minutes to tune in.

It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the leaders who are continuing to drive sustainable business and climate action.

This new episode sees edie’s content editor Sarah George in conversation with Jack Kidder, responsible business manager at Henry Boot Plc, the British land and property development firm.

The business is working towards net-zero Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (power-related) emissions by 2030.

Kidder explains how, since setting that target as part of a sweeping new ESG strategy three years ago, the business has assigned responsibility for decarbonisation internally, changing culture and processes.

He speaks of the importance of implementing a wide mix of solutions and not seeking a silver bullet, stating: “Ultimately, we know that this is still a stretch target. But, for us, what I think we’re very aware of is that if you don’t take a leap each year to get to that 2030 mark, then it’s going to be very challenging towards the end of the 2020s when we’re really pushing to cut those residual emissions.

“One of the key learnings is that every function within our business has a role to play… we’ve set our target, we regularly update everybody on progress – but the next, real game-changing step is how we embed within everyone across the business that this is a shared mission. ”

Kidder also gives his thoughts on why businesses need to forge external partnerships with organisations like local authorities and universities to deliver meaningful, just net-zero transitions that also come with economic opportunities for local communities. To that end, Henry Boot participates in the Yorkshire Climate Action Coalition.

