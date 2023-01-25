SustyTalk: Hubbub’s CEO Alex Robinson on what makes a great behaviour change initiative

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainable business leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the inspirational business leaders who are continuing to drive sustainability and climate action.

This latest #SustyTalk episode, hosted as part of our ongoing Engagement Week 2023 (23 – 27 January), sees edie’s senior reporter Sarah George in discussion with Hubbub’s chief executive Alex Robinson. Hubbub is a UK-based environmental charity specialising in initiatives that help drive more sustainable behaviours and lifestyles among the general public, including hosting ‘ballot bins’ for cigarette butts and cans, operating a nationwide network of community fridges and working with Starbucks to promote reusable cup use, to name just three.

Robinson took over as Hubbub’s chief executive last year. He is on hand in this #SustyTalk to discuss his “scenic route” into behaviour change for sustainability and outline Hubbub’s focus topics for 2023 and beyond, which have been chosen not only with impact in mind, but with the need to save people money amid the rising cost-of-living.

Robinson also shares instances where communications campaigns have gone well and where they could have been better, providing learnings for listeners looking to launch or refresh their own initiatives.

