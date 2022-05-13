SustyTalk: In discussion with the Plant-Based Food Alliance UK’s Marisa Heath

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainable business leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then.

The latest episode sees edie’s senior reporter Sarah George in discussion with Marisa Heath, the chief executive of the Plant-Based Food Alliance UK.

The Alliance was formed last October and its member businesses include Alpro and Oatly. Its aim is to help deliver unified communications and engagement to drive the transition to more sustainable diets. Policymaker engagement is a key part of its mission.

This interview sees Heath detailing her own experience in the sustainability space and passion for plant-based food and drink, before outlining what the Alliance would like to see included in the forthcoming National Food Strategy.

Heath has worked on environmental sustainability and animal welfare in a range of roles for more than 15 years. As well as heading up the Plant-Based Food Alliance UK, she sits on Surrey County Council’s cabinet as its member for climate, sustainability and countryside management.

Click here to see our catalogue of #SustyTalk video interviews.

Want to be featured on a future episode of #SustyTalk? Email newsdesk@fav-house.com. Please bear in mind that our interview calendar is typically booked several weeks in advance.